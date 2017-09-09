Here's How Destiny 2's Clans Work

Clans have returned in Destiny 2, but this time around the feature is properly implemented into the game. You now have access to a multitude of tools and features to manage and maintain your Clan. In addition, members of your Clan have the opportunity to unlock special perks, earn end-game rewards, and host solo players seeking out people to play with in end-game activities.

With so much to understand about Clans in Destiny 2, we've compiled a beginner's guide detailing everything you need to know about what they are and how to access them.

Clan Q&A

What Are Clans?

Clans are communities that can be accessed in-game that are created and managed by players. They allow its members to play and progress together, communicate, and build up a community.

What Are the Benefits of Joining a Clan?

You can earn experience, level up, and obtain rewards when other members progress through the main campaign and participate as a group in normal or end-game activities. Progression can be viewed anytime in the Clan Profile in the game and the Destiny Companion via Bungie.net or the mobile app. Keep in mind that there's a weekly cap of 5000 XP per character.

It's also possible to obtain special perks, which are unlocked as your Clan gains experience and reaches certain Clan levels. You can receive perk benefits by obtaining the Clan Banner item from Hawthorne after unlocking the Farm social space and joining a clan. Be mindful that Clan Perks and Levels reset with each new Destiny 2 season.

You even gain Weekly Clan Engrams. However, in order to earn them, at least half of a fireteam attempting the activity must belong to the Clan. Like perks, Weekly Clan Engrams reset with each new Destiny 2 season.

Lastly, you can participate as Clan guides in Guided Games to help solo players through endgame activities

How Do I Join a Clan?

In order to be eligible to request to join a Clan or to receive Clan invites, you need to link your platform account to your Bungie.net profile. Once you've done so, you can use the Destiny Companion to search for Clans to join. Alternatively, a Clan leader can send you a direct invitation.

It's worth noting that you can only belong to one clan per Destiny account. In addition, if you have Destiny accounts on multiple platforms, you can have each account be in the same Clan or in different Clans.

How Do I Create a Clan?

Go to the Clan page in the Destiny Companion and highlight the Create Clan option. During the creation process, you can set the Clan Name, Motto, and Mission Statement. You can even choose your Clan's membership parameters. For example, you set Clan enrollment to Invite Only, or you can make joining completely open to the public. Regardless, only Clan Founders and Clan Admins can accept or deny requests to join the Clan.

Once a Clan is made, you're free to set the Clan Banner, change Clan settings (including the name and motto), shift Clan Founders and Admins, or edit Clan management tasks. Keep in mind that Clans must have a total of at least two members to start earning experience, as well as for the Clan, Clan Roster, and Clan Banner to show up in Destiny 2. Total Clan membership is limited to 100 players.

How Do I Communicate With My Clan?

Clans can communicate in real time using the text chat feature in the Destiny Companion. Also, every Clan has a dedicated private forum that can be used to post messages to their community.

Can I Change Clans?

It's possible to join a new Clan while already a member of a different Clan only if the new Clan you wish to join has an "Approval Required" enrollment. Once your new Clan request is approved, it'll automatically be converted into a pending invitation. This precaution is put in place to prevent a requesting player from being removed from their old Clan without notice. Be wary; changing Clans can impact your Weekly Clan Engrams and Clan Perks.

Can I Leave a Clan?

If you're a basic Clan member, it's possible to leave a Clan. But keep in mind that doing so impacts what Clan Perks and what weekly Clan Engrams you can access.

However, if you're a Clan Founder, you cannot leave or join another Clan until you've re-assigned the Founder role to another member or are the last member of the Clan (in which case leaving deletes the Clan).

