Here's How Cuphead's Most Insanely Difficult Boss Was Made

Cuphead's visual style is the most distinctive part of the game, as it's evocative of old, light-hearted cartoons like Steamboat Willie. But its gameplay is something different: challenging and sometimes punishing, but rewarding nonetheless.

One particular boss in the game has become especially well-known for its brutality. Grim Matchstick, the dragon boss who throws fireballs and rings, is a struggle in spite of his cheery aesthetic. If you've already fought Grim, chances are you hate him--but the story of how he came to be is still intriguing.

GameSpot sat down with Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer and learned about the origins of the dragon. Among other things, they touch on the model castle in the background of the level, how it draws on Mega-Man, and how Disney cartoons inspired its final phase. Check out the video above.

Cuphead launched last month to critical acclaim, and it's already sold over a million copies. If you haven't played Cuphead already, it's worth a shot. In GameSpot's 8/10 review, critic Peter Brown lauds the game for its visual flair and "delightfully punishing" gameplay. If you're struggling to stay alive in the game, you can take a look at our guide to not dying.