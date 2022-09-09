Here's How Crafting Destiny 2's Dares Of Eternity Weapons Works

Bungie has outlined an update to the perk pools for the Dares of Eternity weapons in Destiny 2 and has also confirmed that several of those deadly tools can be shaped in the game's weapon crafting hub. Provided that you've unlocked the feature in The Witch Queen campaign, you'll be able to create custom versions of the following weapons:

Dares of Eternity weapons

BxR-55 Battler - Pulse rifle

Wastelander M5 - Shotgun

Half-Truths - Sword

The Other Half - Sword

Pardon Our Dust - Grenade launcher

Retraced Path - Trace rifle

To have a little bit more RNG luck on your side, Bungie explained that completing the Dares of Eternity Weekly Pinnacle Challenge will provide a guaranteed Dares of Eternity Deepsight weapon once per week to always provide you with pattern progress, until all patterns are unlocked. The exception to this rule is the sword The Other Half, which will have a very low drop rate. When it does appear as a reward, it will always feature Deepsight Resonance.

You may have already noticed these weapons became craftable at the beginning of Season of Plunder, but what wasn't clear was the exact manner in which you can obtain Deepsight versions of these guns, which are needed to unlock their crafting patterns. Some of these weapons also have a Halo influence, as this gear was added to Destiny 2 in 2021 as part of Bungie's 30th Anniversary Update.

Weapon crafting in Destiny 2 allows players to create their own specific version of that gear with a selection of perks that they can choose from, with each weapon being added to the Mars workbench once you've unlocked the pattern for it. Doing so requires a little bit of luck, as you'll need multiple Deepsight versions of a weapon.

These have a red border around them in the character inventory screen, and once you've defeated a set number of combatants with it (or had it equipped when completing activities) you can unlock part of a pattern. Do this several times, and you'll have a complete pattern that can be taken to the Enclave on Mars, where the weapon-shaping process begins.

In other Destiny 2 news, you can tune in later to see where Xur is and only a few days remain to get some Iron Banner time in. The PvP event returned this week with a new mode, and if you're looking for some tips on how you can get a hot streak running in it, you can check out GameSpot's guide on how to win Eruption.