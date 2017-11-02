Here's How Call Of Duty WW2 Rewards You For Watching Others Open Loot Boxes

Loot boxes with friends.

Call of Duty: WWII takes the top prize for strangest loot box opening animation: the loot boxes literally fall out of the sky and slam down in front of you, opening up to show you what you've won. But what's possibly even weirder is that you get rewarded for watching other players open loot boxes.

One of the game's Daily Orders tasks you with observing as three other players call in their loot drops from the heavens, and it'll reward you with Social Score. The higher your score, the more likely you are to score higher-level drops in loot boxes. Check it out in-game, courtesy of GameSpot's own Ed Tran:

All of this takes place in Call of Duty: WWII's new social space, Headquarters. Along with loot drops, Headquarters also gives you access to 1v1 modes, a firing range, some objects to kick around, and dynamic events such as air raids.

Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Ahead of its release, you can check out an early look at a Domination match played in hardcore mode.

