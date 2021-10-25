Fortnite Refer A Friend Best Castlevania Games Guardians Of The Galaxy Review PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Series X Restocks Best Free PC Games
Here's How Call Of Duty: Vanguard Will Use The PS5 DualSense Controller

Resistance on the adaptive triggers and a refined haptic experience are in-store for this year's Call of Duty on PS5.

By on

1 Comments

Call of Duty: Vanguard is just a few weeks away, which means you might have a decision to make as to which platform you're going to pick it up on. PlayStation has been the long-standing choice for competitive players, and just like last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it's getting some fancy features for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, developer Sledgehammer Games explains in some detail just how much has gone into tuning each weapon in Vanguard to make use of the DualSense's adaptive triggers. Much like Cold War, this will affect both triggers, with aiming down the sights offering varied resistance based on the weight of the weapon and the right trigger featuring different trigger "break" points too. It's a bit difficult to explain without feeling it, but if you imagine the controller mimicking the real weight of an actual trigger on a gun, you're close.

Now Playing: Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies First Look

This is a template that has been used in many first-person shooters on PS5, with varying degrees of success. While Sledgehammer Games states that it hopes this will offer more tactical consideration when picking your loadouts, it also confirms that you will be able to turn the feature off entirely if you choose. Something which most competitively-focused players will likely do as soon as possible, given how this feature can negatively impact reaction speeds.

One other feature that might be more of a crowd-pleaser is the refined detail added to the DualSense's haptic feedback, which Sledgehammer says will allow you to feel all sorts of destruction around you. For the single-player campaign, this will likely heighten your immersion, with bullets and the debris they scatter on impact being thoughtfully translated through the detailed vibrations the DualSense offers.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching on November 5 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
