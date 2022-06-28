Here's Everything You Can Play Right Now From Nintendo's Direct Mini

June's Nintendo Direct Mini showcase highlighted a bunch of games coming to the Switch in the near future. As is often the case, though, the Big N also had a few surprises for viewers, with lots of stuff announced during the showcase that you can play with no waiting. Those things included both full game releases and demos that will pop up today following the short presentation.

Here's a rundown of everything from the Nintendo Direct Mini you can play right now.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo

The massive upcoming expansion for Monster Hunter Rise hits Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30, but you can give Sunbreak a try right now if you can't wait that long. Capcom released a demo for the Sunbreak expansion back on June 14, but this is a new one that offers a different look at the game. Capcom has announced that its current Monster Hunter Rise demo will become unavailable on June 30 with the release of Sunbreak, so if you're on the fence about the game or its new content, now's the time to try it out.

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

Side-scroller Little Noah: Scion of Paradise was announced during the Direct Mini showcase, but in a surprising move, the full game is already available on the Switch eShop.

Live a Live demo

A remake of the 1994 game of the same name, Live a Live is an HD-2D update of a turn-based RPG spanning seven different stories spread across a variety of locations and times, from Chrono Trigger director Takashi Tokita. A demo is available on the eShop right now, which allows you to check out three of the game's settings: Imperial China, Twilight of Edo Japan, and The Distant Future. Live a Live is set for its full release on July 22.

Portal Companion Collection

Top-tier first-person puzzle games Portal and Portal 2 finally make their way to the Nintendo Switch, more than a decade after each was initially released. The Companion Collection includes both games, while also supporting split-screen co-op and online co-op in Portal 2. Nintendo previously announced the port was headed to Switch, but now we know exactly when it's hitting the console: today.