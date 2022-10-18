Here's Everything Leaving Xbox Game Pass October 2022

We're just over halfway through the month now, which means there's a fresh batch of Xbox Game Pass games, but unfortunately a number of titles will also be leaving the service soon.

The first title alphabetically to be leaving Game Pass is Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake: American Nightmare, the 2012 spin-off/ follow-up to the main game, Alan Wake. American Nightmare will no longer be on Game Pass from October 31, as will the rest of the titles leaving the service.

The incredibly beautiful Backbone, where you play as a raccoon detective with a post-noir setting, will also be leaving. If you're desperate to get some fishing in before the Halloween season, then have a go at Bassmaster Fishing 2022, also leaving Game Pass October 31.

Roguelite action-platformer Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition, a game with an incredible style, is also in the list of games departing Game Pass, alongside flight action game Project Wingman, and the co-op shooter that pits you against dinosaurs Second Extinction.

Lastly, Nazi-killing simulator Sniper Elite 4 will be leaving the service, as well as The Forgotten City, which received a 9/10 in GameSpot's The Forgotten City review.

For a look at what's new, check out the list of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, including Persona 5 Royal.

Here's the fill list of games leaving Game Pass October 31, and the platforms you can play them on:

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)

Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)