Here’s Everything Inside Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Collector’s Edition

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is out now and is available in standard and Deluxe versions, but those who pre-ordered the crossover fighting game had a chance to snag one of Capcom's limited, $200 Collector's Editions. We got our hands on one of the super-premium packages, and you can watch us unbox it in the video above.

The Collector's Edition includes quite a few extras. Along with a copy of the game and its Character Pass, which come in a special steelbook case, the Collector's Edition contains statues of four heroes: Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Chun-Li, and Mega Man X, whose bases can be connected together to form a battle scene. The package also includes a case of light-up Infinity Stones, which don't look quite as good as in the pre-release images. You can take a closer look at each of the items in the photos below.

Reviews for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite have generally been positive. In our review-in-progress, GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain said the game "represents the most significant change to the Marvel Vs. Capcom formula since its creation" and "takes familiar gameplay systems and characters but presents them in an entirely new way."

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game features a large roster of Marvel and Capcom heroes, with six more characters still to come as DLC later this year. Capcom had previously announced Sigma and Black Panther, and this week the publisher confirmed the remaining four fighters. We've put together a glossary of terms for players new to fighting games, as well as guides to learn some top-level strategies and help you defeat Ultron Omega.