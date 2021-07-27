Here's Everything Coming To Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone This Week

A new week means Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are getting new playlists, store bundles, and more. It looks to be a quiet week for Call of Duty, but Activision's July 26 Weekly Briefing blog showcases a new Gunfight tournament and more Double XP opportunities are coming.

Black Ops Cold War New Playlists

Starting this week, Collateral Combined Arms 24/7 returns to Black Ops Cold War. This is a mix of the 12v12 Combined Arms modes. And 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only replaces Gunfight Blueprints this week, which serves as Gunfight trios with randomized sniper Loadouts.

Gunfight Tournament

The latest Gunfight tournament will begin on July 29 with new and exclusive in-game rewards. You can still unlock any previous tournament prizes you missed, you just need to replay and win the tournament bracket again to unlock the additional rewards.

Double Weapon XP

Double Weapon XP will be active for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from July 30 through August 2. Activision also mentions discounted Battle Pass tiers will be available for both games, but the blog doesn't detail the specifics of the discount.

New Store Bundles

The original Black Ops incarnation of Grigori Weaver will arrive as a playable operator. Weaver can be purchased in the Tracer Pack: Weaver Operator Bundle, which includes three legendary weapon blueprints and the Krossbow Kollector special weapon.

For Zombies fans, the Tracer Pack: Firestorm Maxis Mastercraft Bundle will be available. This is an eight-item Maxis collection themed around fire. Featured in the bundle are the ultra rarity Phoenix Inferno assault rifle mastercraft and the legendary rarity Firebrand pistol, both featuring gold and red tracer fire and fire elemental damage in Zombies. There's also the Maxis Heat Seeker skin, wrist accessory, dirt bike vehicle skin, an animated calling card, animated emblem, and a charm.

And finally, the Magma Fury Bundle will keep with the fire theme. This features Knight's ultra rarity Magma operator skin. Also included are three legendary weapon blueprints featuring the gold tracer fire, sunburst effects, and fire elemental damage in Zombies. Plus, a wrist accessory, vehicle skin, emblem, and the Optical Illusion finishing move.

Warzone