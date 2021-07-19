Here's Everything Coming To Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone This Week

A new week means Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are getting new playlists, store bundles, and more. Perhaps the highlights of this week are the paintball effects coming to multiplayer, and Warzone is getting several major tournaments to spectate.

Black Ops Cold War New Playlists

Starting this week, Paintball Moshpit will arrive in multiplayer, offering a mix of 6v6 respawn modes with paintball impact visuals and sound effects on the new Rush map. Throwback Moshpit returns with Cold War's collection of Black Ops series 6v6 classics: Nuketown '84, Raid, Express, Standoff, Hijacked, and now with the addition of Rush.

Double XP And Free Access Weekend

A double XP weekend kicks off on Friday, July 23 for Black Ops Cold War, and the event ends on Monday, July 26. This is only for Cold War's multiplayer and Zombies, as Warzone isn't included this time around.

And a Free Access week will run from Thursday, July 22 through Thursday, July 29, allowing players to download Black Ops Cold War for free access to multiplayer and Zombies content, including NukeJacked 24/7, Paintball Moshpit, Throwback Moshpit, Team Deathmatch, party games, and even the new Mauer der Toten Zombies map.

New Store Bundles For Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

If you're looking for some flashy new cosmetics, this week will add the Biker Babes Reactive bundle, an eight-item bundle with an Ultra rarity tactical rifle blueprint, two Legendary rarity blueprints, a weapon charm, reticle, emblem, and two calling cards.

Next, the Special Ops Pro Pack is a Portnova operator bundle that features what appears to be an all black-and-chrome operator skin. Also included are two Legendary rarity assault rifle weapon blueprints, a calling card, and an emblem. This bundle also includes 2,400 COD Points back with purchase.

Finally, the Tracer Pack: Mothership Mastercraft, an eight-item bundle with an outer space theme. This set includes a sniper rifle blueprint, two legendary weapon blueprints, a charm, reticle, wrist accessory, calling card, and an emblem.

Warzone

Activision's blog post only revealed Warzone tournament details for this week. There are five major tournaments scheduled this week that include big-name streamers and organizations in the Call of Duty community. You can find the full breakdown of those here.

In other Warzone news, players are discovering a new invisibility glitch has surfaced.