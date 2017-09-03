Here's A Lot Of Skyrim For Nintendo Switch Gameplay Footage

New footage from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's Nintendo Switch version has come online, showing off the RPG running in docked mode.

The way the footage is shown is not ideal, given it's shot over the shoulder, but it's one of the most in-depth looks at the game we've seen so far. What you'll see is a lot of environments and battle scenes, along with Skyrim's Amiibo functionality. Check out GameXplain's video below (via Kotaku).

As announced previously, scanning some Zelda Amiibo figures will unlock the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, and Champion's Tunic in Skyrim.

A port of 2011's hugely popular RPG, Skyrim for Switch makes use of the console's motion controls, letting you use the Joy-Cons to shoot your bow and pick locks. Additionally, Skyrim's three expansions--Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn--are included with the Switch version.

Skyrim for Switch is scheduled to launch later this year, though a specific release date has not yet been announced. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.