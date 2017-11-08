Here's A Headset That Let's You Combine Bluetooth And Wired Audio From Separate Devices

Steelseries retooled its Arctis 3 gaming headset to include Bluetooth functionality in addition to the original wired connectivity. It can use both audio channels simultaneously, allowing users to receive game audio while separately listening to music or taking calls/chat audio.

By making the wired and bluetooth audio distinct, Nintendo Switch users in particular can take advantage of how the platform requires the Nintendo Online Chat application for multiplayer communication. This way, all audio comes through one source. Regardless of the communication app, whether it be Discord or Skype, Bluetooth can be used for wireless voice chat.

The headset is constructed identically to the original Arctis 3 with its ski google headband and breathable woven ear cups. Its retractable bidirectional microphone is found on the left ear along with the volume wheel, while the Bluetooth toggle switch resides on the right ear.

The Steelseries Arctis 3 Bluetooth headset is available now for $130 USD. If you want to read more on gaming headsets and which one might be right for you, check out of gaming headset roundup.