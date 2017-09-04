Here's A Good Xbox One S Deal

If you're looking for a new Xbox One S, Microsoft has rolled out a pretty solid offer through its own Microsoft Store. For as little as $250, you can get a new console and up to three free games, and it works on pre-orders too.

Using Microsoft's build-your-own-console website, you can put together something that works for you. For example, you could choose the $250 Madden NFL 18 bundle that comes with a console, a copy of that game, and then your choice of two more free games. Among the free game options include Destiny 2, For Honor, Forza Horizon 3, Battlefield 1, Prey, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Injustice 2, Tekken 7, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, among others.

As for the second free game, the freebies are limited to a pool of Ubisoft games such as The Division, The Crew 2, Just Dance 2016, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, and Watch Dogs. These might not be the newest, but free is free, and in the case of The Division, Ubisoft continues to support the third-person shooter with meaningful new updates.

Some of the other build-your-own Xbox One S bundles include those systems that come with games like Forza Horizon 3, Battlefield 1, Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, and Minecraft, among others. Go to Microsoft's Xbox site to see all the available offers.

Microsoft's new Xbox One X console goes on sale in November. Priced at $500 US, it's the most powerful console in history, surpassing the power of the PS4 Pro.