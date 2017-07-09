Here's A GIF Of Chris Pratt Gyrating To Celebrate Jurassic World 2 Finishing Filming

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to the Jurassic World, has finished filming. If you're director JA Bayona, how do you celebrate the occasion? With an animated GIF of star Chris Pratt gyrating his hips, of course. You can find this GIF below (via ScreenRant), along with messages of support from producers Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow (who directed the first one).

This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom pic.twitter.com/dtMsNDvZwP — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) July 9, 2017

Last group of animatronic dinos ready for the final day of shooting, congrats to all on wrapping FALLEN KINGDOM! @JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/Ma2BNtJbbs — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) July 9, 2017

Fallen Kingdom also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, and, with Pratt, they are joined by James Cromwell, Toby Jones, and Rafe Spall. Jeff Goldbum, who starred in the original Jurassic Park, will also reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. One of Goldbum's key lines from the original movie is referenced in the new tagline: "Life finds a way."

Bayona previously made the horror movie The Orphanage and the recent drama A Monster Calls. Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World, chose to helm Star Wars: Episode IX instead of this sequel, but he remains on board as a writer and producer.

Trevorrow recently spoke about working with Bayona. "It is by far my favorite creative collaboration that I've ever been involved in," he said. "Bayona is a completely different kind of filmmaker and thinker than I am, yet we do have a lot of things in common. I was able to craft something specifically for another filmmaker that I admire. I built a Spanish horror thriller with dinosaurs in it that I probably wouldn't have built for myself."

Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22, 2018.

Jurassic World currently stands as the fourth highest grossing movie of all time, bringing in $1.6 billion at the global box office. It was the first new entry in the series since 2001's Jurassic Park III. The franchise is based on Michael Crichton's 1990 novel.