Here's A Gaming Twitter Thread You Might Like

Super Meat Boy developer Team Meat had a wonderful day on Twitter over the weekend. When someone pressed the studio about its next game, the studio responded by saying you can be sure the new game will have good controls and level design, just as the celebrated Super Meat Boy did. "To release a follow-up without at least those two staples would be f***ing stupid," reads a tweet from the Team Meat account.

And that was just the beginning. The studio went on to list off examples of what it would be like to release a sequel without elements of what made Super Meat Boy great. There are some great ones in the thread, which you can see below.

Team Meat is working on a new Super Meat Boy game called Super Meat Boy Forever as well as secret things. More footage of the new game, Super Meat Boy Forever presumably, will be shown later this year, ahead of the start of PAX Prime in September.

It would be like creating a Metal Gear Game without stealth and an over the top story. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

Or creating a Final Fantasy game without magic and fucking monsters that destroy the planet when you summon them. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

Or a Doom game without demons and giant stupid guns. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

Or a Grand Theft Auto game without stealing cars, doing crime and running over pedestrians. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

Or Metroid game where you play fucking soccer instead of blasting aliens in the face — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

Or a Starcraft game that bans all Koreans from play — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

Or a Pokemon game where you can only capture animals after you almost beat them to death...wait...scratch that one. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

This is a follow up to a classic and even if you disagree that SMB is a classic, it's classic to me and I won't put out something sub par. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

Oh I thought of another one:



A Mario game where he fucking throws his hat around in Manhattan or some shit...wait..no that looks rad. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

When we show more at PAX in a few months, it'll make more sense. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

OH! I thought of one!:

A Watch Dogs game without a horrible plot and unrelatable bland characters. — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) July 9, 2017

