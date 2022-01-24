Here's A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Halo Infinite's Opening Cinematic

Animation studio Axis Studios has worked with some of the biggest names in the games industry, creating cinematics and animated trailers. Some of its latest work includes the Atriox cinematic that opens up Halo Infinite's campaign, and today the studio is showcasing more of the work that went into creating the opening scene.

The cutscene shows Master Chief facing off in an impossible battle against Atriox, in the midst of a chaotic battle scene. New concept art released by Axis shows how some of the cutscene's most pivotal moments were originally conceived, as well as a storyboard that lays out the full scene in a single image.

The storyboard shows off Axis's use of color in the scene, with each moment showing an interplay of reds and blues that can be picked out in the final scene.

As well as the campaign cinematic, Axis also worked with 343 Industries on the cinematic intro for Infinite's multiplayer Season 1, which introduced Spartan Commander Laurette Agryna.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer can be played now for free on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, while the campaign is included with Xbox Game Pass, or can be bought separately for $60.