Here Are This Week's New PS4 Games

It's another week, which means that there's a new batch of PlayStation releases coming your way. This week's lineup of PS4 games includes a variety of different genres, from RPG to party game to racing game. Most are already available starting today, while a couple launch later this week.

The headliner is Gran Turismo Sport, which is out now. It has PSVR functionality and some pretty stunning visuals. Also, one car collector managed to buy the absurd, one-of-a-kind, $46,000 bundle that comes with the game, a PS4 Pro, and an actual car.

Other highlights from the lineup include Jackbox Party Pack 4 and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Meanwhile, wrestling fans can check out WWE 2K18. You can see the full list of game releases below.

This Week's New PS4 Releases

October 17

Bokosuka Wars II

Chaos;Child

Dungeons 3

Elex

Gran Turismo Sport

Hex: Card Clash

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Megaton Rainfall

No Heroes Allowed! VR

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny

Rogue Trooper Redux

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders

WWE 2K18

October 20