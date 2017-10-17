Here Are This Week's New PS4 Games

Headlined by a racing game.

Last updated by on

It's another week, which means that there's a new batch of PlayStation releases coming your way. This week's lineup of PS4 games includes a variety of different genres, from RPG to party game to racing game. Most are already available starting today, while a couple launch later this week.

The headliner is Gran Turismo Sport, which is out now. It has PSVR functionality and some pretty stunning visuals. Also, one car collector managed to buy the absurd, one-of-a-kind, $46,000 bundle that comes with the game, a PS4 Pro, and an actual car.

Other highlights from the lineup include Jackbox Party Pack 4 and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Meanwhile, wrestling fans can check out WWE 2K18. You can see the full list of game releases below.

This Week's New PS4 Releases

October 17

  • Bokosuka Wars II
  • Chaos;Child
  • Dungeons 3
  • Elex
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Hex: Card Clash
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  • Megaton Rainfall
  • No Heroes Allowed! VR
  • Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
  • Rogue Trooper Redux
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • Summon Night 6: Lost Borders
  • WWE 2K18

October 20

  • Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden
  • Real Farm
  • Spiral Splatter

