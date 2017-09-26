Here Are This Week's New PS4 Games

PlayStation 4 owners have some new gaming options to choose from. A number of noteworthy new titles are now available for the console, with a few more still slated to arrive later this week.

Launching today is Fallout 4's new Game of the Year edition. This edition bundles the base game and all of the DLC expansions released for it together in one package, making it the ideal place to jump into Fallout 4 if you've yet to pick up Bethesda's acclaimed RPG. Those in North America also have a chance to snag one of the hard-to-find Pip-Boy Edition, which will be available again in limited quantities. The Fallout 4 Game of the Year edition retails for $60/£40, while the Pip-Boy edition can be yours for $100.

Other notable releases out now include the dark and quirky visual novel Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, the brutal top-down action game Ruiner, and the critically acclaimed Metroidvania-style adventure SteamWorld Dig 2, the latter of which supports Cross-Buy with Vita. They'll be followed by a few other high-profile releases later this week, including the multiplayer Gundam arena fighter, Gundam Versus, and this year's new FIFA game, FIFA 18. Both of those titles launch on September 29, but some players can begin playing FIFA 18 early. You can find the full list of this week's new PS4 releases below.

This Week's New PS4 Releases

September 26

Blue Reflection

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (also on Vita)

DWVR (PSVR)

Eventide 2: The Sorcerer's Mirror

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Fragments of Him

Hob

Light Tracer (PSVR)

Lightfield

Mecho Tales

Pinball FX3

Ruiner

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash

Splasher

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Cross-Buy with Vita)

Voltron Chronicles VR (PSVR)

VRog (PSVR)

September 27

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders (also on Vita)

September 28

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Fort Defense

Mahjong World Contest

Ninja Shodown

Outcast: Second Contact

September 29