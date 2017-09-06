Here Are This Week's New PS4 Games

It's a lighter-than-usual week for the PlayStation Store. Only 11 new games are scheduled to arrive on PS4, though there is one particularly notable title among this week's batch of releases: Destiny 2.

Bungie's anticipated new shooter arrives today, September 6, at retail and in the PlayStation Store. While full reviews of the title aren't available yet, early impressions from critics have been very positive thus far; GameSpot's Kallie Plagge called the game's campaign a "clear improvement over Destiny's much-maligned storytelling" in our Destiny 2 review-in-progress. You can find everything you need to know about Destiny 2 in our handy roundup.

This week's other high-profile release is Knack 2, the sequel to the PS4 launch title. While many critics found the first Knack underwhelming, its follow-up has turned out to be a welcome improvement. In GameSpot's Knack 2 review, critic Jason D'Aprile called the game "a more enjoyable romp than the original" and awarded it a 7/10.

Other PS4 releases this week include the sci-fi action RPG Songbringer; the PSVR game The Lost Bear; and the fighting game/bullet hell hybrid Senko no Ronde 2. Vita also receives a trio of titles this week. The first two, Licky the Lucky Lizard Lives Again and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth, are available now, while Drive Girls, a hack-and-slash game featuring girls that can transform into cars, launches on September 8. You can see the full list of this week's PlayStation releases below.

This Week's PlayStation 4 Releases

September 5

September 6

Destiny 2

September 7

Senko no Ronde 2

This Week's Vita Releases

September 5

Licky the Lucky Lizard Lives Again

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth

September 8