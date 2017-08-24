Here Are The Switch/3DS Games Nintendo Is Bringing To PAX West

Nintendo has shared the full list of games and activities it has lined up for this year's PAX West, which kicks off next week, on September 1. In addition to demos of some of the company's biggest upcoming releases, Nintendo has a number of fan events planned throughout the expo.

Even before PAX officially begins, Nintendo will be giving fans a chance to go hands-on with some upcoming Switch games. On August 31, the company will host a "Nindies@Night" event at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. The event begins at 8:30 PM PT and lets attendees meet independent developers and try out some of the indie games coming to Switch. Nintendo will also feature a Nindie arcade at the convention center.

At the event proper, fans will be able to try demos of some of several Switch and 3DS games. Most notably, showgoers can go hands-on with the company's biggest release this fall, Super Mario Odyssey. Nintendo will also hold a Super Mario Odyssey Fan Challenge every day of the expo. Fans will get passport stamps for completing certain activities, and those who complete their passport will receive Mario Odyssey-themed gifts.

In addition to the anticipated platformer, showgoers can try out the Switch versions of Rocket League, NBA 2K18, FIFA 18, and Pokken Tournament DX. Nintendo will also hold a "virtual academy" event for the latter on September 1 in the Willow ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel. This event will include a tournament and exhibition matches featuring pro Pokken Tournament players and members of the Nintendo Treehouse.

Players will also be able to try out demos for the 3DS remake of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and Metroid: Samus Returns. Showgoers can also attend a live Nintendo Minute taping focused on the latter game on September 2 at the Grand Hyatt Seattle hotel's Hydra Theatre. You can see the full list of games below:

Nintendo Switch demos

Super Mario Odyssey

Rocket League

Pokken Tournament DX

NBA 2K18

FIFA 18

3DS demos