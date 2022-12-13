Here Are The 10 Lowest-Rated Video Games Of 2022 Based On Metacritic Score

Making video games isn't easy, especially a great one. And unfortunately, some just don't come together at all. That results in dreadful review scores and user feedback.

GameSpot sister site and Review aggregator Metacritic has focused on this bottom tier with a top 10 list for the lowest-rated games of 2022. This collection of titles encompasses all systems, meaning Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC are represented.

Here they are with the Metacritic score in parentheses:

10. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition on Switch (52)

9. Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief on PS4 (52)

8. The Waylanders on PC (51)

7. The Last Oricru on Xbox Series X (50)

6. Zorro: The Chronicles on PS5 (49)

5. Lego Brawls on PS5 (46)

4. Xel on Switch (43)

3. Babylon's Fall on PS5 (41)

2. CrossfireX on Xbox Series X (38)

1. Postal 4: No Regerts on PC (30)

The highest-profile name on this list is arguably Babylon's Fall. The multiplayer action-RPG comes from developer Platinum Games and Square Enix, but it will be shut down in February. That's not even a year after going live.

CrossfireX also had a noteworthy pedigree behind it. Developers Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment worked on the multiplayer and single-player campaign, respectively, with Xbox Game Studios publishing the game.

Meanwhile, GameSpot also wasn't a fan of the top game on the list. Our Postal 4: No Regerts review said, "There's nothing redeemable about this game."

Last year's list for worst-reviewed games from Metacritic also featured some big-name games. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on Switch landed at No. 6 with a score of 47. And Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka's latest game Balan Wonderland hit No. 2 with a score of 36. The top spot went to eFootball 2022 on PC.

On the flip side, check out GameSpot's 10 Best Games of 2022.