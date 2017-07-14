Her Story Creator Announces New Game Inspired By 1970s Thrillers; Will Have Much Higher Production Values

Her Story was one of the biggest surprises of 2015. The indie game by Sam Barlow was acclaimed for its unique format: players navigate through desktop menus and watch recordings to investigate a mystery. Today, Barlow announced the follow-up to Her Story, a spiritual successor called Telling Lies.

First reported by Variety, Telling Lies has a very similar format to Her Story, but with much higher production values and an expanded scope. Barlow has even said that he hopes to get Hollywood talent on board to act in the game.

Since it's a spiritual successor to Her Story, the game will explore similar themes. However, it'll feature an entirely new story, characters, and locations. Barlow is drawing inspiration primarily from 1970s-era thriller films, in particular Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation. “Imagine Steve McQueen's Shame mashed up with The Conversation,” Barlow told Variety. "[The '70s] were such a golden age exploring the intersection of government, society and individuals."

It's currently early in development; Barlow says that he's in the scripting phase. It's being published by Annapurna Interactive, which will also oversee the production of the live-action parts of the game. There's no word yet on when it'll be released, but Barlow says that he hopes to begin shooting in late 2017 or early 2018.

Her Story launched back in 2015 on PC; if you want to read more, you can check out our 8/10 review here. Justin Clark wrote, "It’s a 200-piece psychological puzzle offering the cheap, gamey thrills of putting two parts together, but it is much deeper, darker, and even sadder when you realize what the picture might be when it's finished."