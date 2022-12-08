Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd Revealed During The 2022 Game Awards

Revealed at The 2022 Game Awards, a new Hellboy game is on its way. Hellboy: Web of Wyrd is an original Hellboy story featuring Lance Reddick as Hellboy himself. Mike Mignola, the legendary comic book artist and writer best-known for creating Hellboy, is attached to the project, though what role he will play in development has yet to be announced.

While not much has been revealed about Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, it appears to be an action game set in a world that shares the same style as Mike Mignola's iconic comics.

Created for comics publisher Dark Horse Comics back in 1993, Hellboy follows a half-demon who was summoned to earth as a child. However, despite his gruff appearance and grim origin story, the behemoth uses his supernatural powers to fight against dark and supernatural forces.

While it has yet to be confirmed, Wyrd could be a reference to another Dark Horse series of the same name. The short-lived series followed the invincible Pitnor Weird, a fellow paranormal investigator that the United States was said to turn to when things got a bit, well, weird. However, due to the series underperforming for the publisher, it doesn't seem particularly likely.

A release date for Hellboy: World of Wyrd has yet to be announced. However, the listing did show the upcoming title will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.