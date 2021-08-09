Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Update Adds Ray Tracing On Xbox Series X|S

A next-gen update is now available for the first entry in the Hellblade saga. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has been optimized for the Xbox Series X and S, giving players on those consoles access to some new graphical features, along with a suite of other benefits.

A trailer for the Xbox-optimized version of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice shows off the game's new look in "enriched visuals mode" with ray tracing on. The video's description also reveals that players will be able to select different resolution modes.

While the video hardly details the additional benefits players can look forward to (it hints towards additional upgrades with an "and more" in the description), Xbox has previously explained what it means for a game to be optimized for the Series X and Series S.

Along with ray tracing and the ability to display at higher resolutions, games optimized for the next-gen consoles can run at higher frame rates, up to 120 FPS. Optimized titles can also take advantage of Xbox's velocity architecture and SSD, which lets them load much faster than they had before. While faster loading times and higher frame rates for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice haven't been confirmed, the update that adds ray tracing, enriched visuals mode, and resolution modes is available now.

While Senua's Sacrifice is getting a bit of a makeover with today's update, developer Ninja Theory has kept details on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 close to the chest. Since being revealed at The Game Awards in 2019, the developer has released just one other trailer showing behind-the-scenes footage of the game's development. Hellblade 2 is currently set to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC.