Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Giveaway (PS4)

Enter for a chance to win the full game on PS4

Published by on

6 Comments
Now Playing: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Launch Trailer
Related
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Follow

Developer Ninja Theory has given you a chance to win their newest game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on PS4. Entry is open to the United States and Europe. Competition ends Sunday, August 13th at 12:00 PM PT and twenty-five (25) winners will be contacted via email.

About this game:

From the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry, comes a warrior’s brutal journey into myth and madness. Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull you deep into Senua’s mind.

Enter below and gain additional entries:

To win Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on PC, enter here.

Filed under:
PC
PlayStation 4
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
    •   View Comments (6)
    Join the conversation
    There are 6 comments about this story
    Load Comments (6)