Hearthstone's Next Expansion Includes A Free New Single-Player Mode

A new expansion called Kobolds & Catacombs is on the way to Blizzard's collectible card game Hearthstone, and it includes a new single-player mode. During the BlizzCon opening ceremony today, Blizzard announced Dungeon Run, a mode that Blizzard says is "nothing like we've done in the past."

Dungeon Run is a rogue-like single-player experience that's all about defeating bosses, collecting loot, and leveling your character. Players start with a 10-card deck and must defeat eight random bosses. Each time a boss is defeated, you'll earn new cards for your deck to increase your power for each game. If you lose, however, your deck is discarded and you have to start the gauntlet again from the beginning.

Dungeon Run will be a free mode that's completely separate from your normal collection; Blizzard says you don't need any cards to play it. The Kobolds & Catacombs expansion is slated to launch next month and will be the final part of the Year of the Mammoth.

