Hearthstone's Next Expansion Brings Big Changes To Signature Cards

Signature cards in Hearthstone will be seeing massive changes as part of the game's next expansion. These cards--which were added in the latest Hearthstone expansion, March of the Lich King--have been a hot topic in Hearthstone community since their introduction. Following a large number of players voicing confusion and frustration with the cards, Blizzard has outlined a series of changes that seek to address those concerns.

Signature Retrospective & Compensation



In a post on the Blizzard forums, later shared on Twitter by Hearthstone features lead Chadd Nervig, a Blizzard representative outlined the complaints and subsequent changes that are coming to signature cards. To begin, players have complained about the "icy sepia" tone that the March of the Lich King signature cards took. The next set of Signature cards will now be more coloful, Blizzard explained. Current signature cards display the name across the middle, which some fans have said interferes with the full art effect. Blizzard is fixing this by working on a design which will not interfere with the art. The card frame will also be thinned out to make more room for the art and to prevent confusion concerning whether the frame has any gameplay impact. The post specifies that these changes will be arriving in the next expansion's signature cards, so whether these changes will apply to past cards is still up in the air.

The post also says that some signature cards have interfered with other goodies, making them something other than a pure bonus. If players obtained a Signature Lor’themar, they missed on a legendary card. The same goes for players who own both a Signature Grand Magister Rommath and the March of the Lich King Tavern Pass. Any player who fits one or both of these criteria will receive one free, random legendary card.

