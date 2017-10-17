Hearthstone's Halloween Event Comes With A Bunch Of Free Stuff

Blizzard announced today that Hearthstone is getting a new Halloween event. Called Hallow's End, it features a new mode, a special Brawl, a new Hero, and some free card packs. It takes place from October 24 to November 6.

During the event, players can check out a new dual-class Arena mode that allows you to mix-and-match cards from two different Heroes. At the beginning of each Arena run in the dual-class mode, you select a Hero, a Hero Power from a different class, and cards from both classes. You can also expect to see your Hero appear in a Hallow's End-themed costume.

Next, Blizzard is rolling out a new Tavern Brawl for the event, called The Headless Horseman Rides. This Brawl runs for three days, from October 24-27, and it features a couple tweaks and gameplay additions. At the beginning of the Brawl, you'll get a costume, each of which has its own deck composed of cards from several classes. In addition, you'll have a passive Hero power to work with.

Starting today, you can also grab a free Warlock Hero, Nemsy Necrofizzle, by participating in a Fireside Brawl in any Fireside Gathering Tavern. Nemsy will continue to be available after the event concludes.

Finally, players will get a bunch of free cards during the Hallow's End event. During the first week, from 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST on October 24 to 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET / 7:59 AM BST on October 30/31, you can pick up the Whispers of the Old Gods card pack and an Arena Ticket. During the second week, you can get the Knights of the Frozen Throne Card Pack and another Arena Ticket.

For more Hearthstone, you can read about the cookbook with recipes inspired by the game, or what you'll get with a BlizzCon virtual ticket. And you can see our roundup of all the games we know will be having Halloween events and updates right here.