Hearthstone Getting "Diamond Cards" In New Forged In The Barrens Season

Blizzard has outlined its revised Tavern Pass rewards track, including a whole new kind of cosmetic reward you can earn.

Blizzard has announced some revisions to Hearthstone's Tavern Pass rewards track for the coming season, and part of that includes a new type of cosmetic reward for reaching certain milestones. The new track to accompany the Forged in the Barrens expansion will include diamond cards, a new cosmetic tier that looks even fancier than gold cards.

As detailed on the Hearthstone blog, diamond cards feature 3D animations, a larger space for the card art to shine, and a unique diamond border on both the card in hand and the play token on board. Unlike gold cards, there won't be a corresponding diamond card for every single card in the set. Instead, these are unique cards that can only be obtained by special means.

Forged in the Barrens will introduce two diamond cards, and Blizzard promises at least one for each expansion going forward. For Barrens, Blademaster Samuro and Bru'kan will get the diamond treatment. You can obtain Samuro by purchasing the Tavern Pass, and Bru'kan by completing the Legendary Collector achievement (i.e. collecting all Legendary cards in the Barrens set).

Diamond cards were announced as part of a series of other changes to this edition of the Tavern Pass. The free track will include several uncraftable golden cards, random Legendary cards, and new Year of the Phoenix packs that will grant a mix of cards from all of the last year's expansions. The premium track will give you access to XP boosts and new hero portraits, including another chance at choosing one of the top-tier hero portraits for reaching the highest reward level. You can find the full table of rewards and XP requirements below.

Finally, Barrens will introduce a new set of collectible Coin cards, which you can earn by reaching level 90 of the reward track, or collecting all 135 Barrens cards. A Bigglesworth coin will also be added, which you can gain by collecting all the Scholomance Academy cards.

Forged in the Barrens is coming on March 30, and Blizzard is currently revealing all the cards in the set--so some of the rewards in the track are listed as "to be revealed." For more details, check out everything we know about Hearthstone's 2021 plans.

LvlXP to levelCumulative XPFree TrackTavern Pass
100Mankrik (Uncraftable Legendary)10% XP Boost, Diamond Blademaster Samuro (Uncraftable)
210010050 Gold
3100200Barrens Pack
41503502x Golden Venomous Scorpid (Uncraftable Common)
5150500Barrens PackYoung Rokara Hero Skin (Warrior)
62257252x Golden Peon (Uncraftable Common)
722595050 Gold
830012502x Golden Hog Rancher (Uncraftable Common)
93001550Barrens Pack
103251875Random Epic CardInitiate Kurtrus Hero Skin (Demon Hunter)
11325220050 Gold
12350255050 Gold
133502900Golden [TO BE REVEALED] (Uncraftable Rare)
14375327550 Gold
153753650Zuldazar Card BackSurvivor Xyrella Hero Skin (Priest)
16400405050 Gold
17400445050 Gold
184254875Year of the Phoenix Pack
19425530050 Gold
204505750Random Legendary Card15% XP Boost
21450620050 Gold
22550675050 Gold
236007350Golden Burning Blade Acolyte (Uncraftable Rare)
24650800050 Gold
256758675Year of the Phoenix PackGolden Vol'jin (Uncraftable Legendary)
26675935050 Gold
278751022550 Gold
2887511100Golden Horde Operative (Uncraftable Rare)
2910001210050 Gold
30110013200Tavern TicketBarrens Card Back
3112001440050 Gold
3212001560050 Gold
33125016850Golden [TO BE REVEALED] (Uncraftable Rare)
3412501810050 Gold
35130019400Year of the Phoenix Pack
3613002070050 Gold
3713502205050 Gold
38135023400Golden Burning Blade Acolyte (Uncraftable Rare)
3914002480050 Gold
40140026200Year of the Phoenix PackRecruit Rokara Hero Skin (Warrior)
4114502765050 Gold
4214502910050 Gold
43150030600Golden Horde Operative (Uncraftable Rare)
4415003210050 Gold
45155033650Tavern Ticket
4615503520050 Gold
4716003680050 Gold
48160038400Year of the Phoenix Pack
49165040050Tavern Ticket
50165041700Random Legendary CardFirefang Rexxar Hero Skin (Hunter)
51170043,40075 Gold
52170045,10075 Gold
53175046,85075 Gold
54175048,60075 Gold
55180050,400Year of the Phoenix Pack
56180052,20075 Gold
57185054,05075 Gold
58185055,90075 Gold
59190057,80075 Gold
60190059,700Year of the Phoenix PackAdept Kurtrus Hero Skin (Demon Hunter)
61195061,65075 Gold
62195063,60075 Gold
63200065,60075 Gold
64200067,60075 Gold
65205069,650Golden Primordial Protector (Uncraftable Epic)
66205071,70075 Gold
67212573,82575 Gold
68212575,95075 Gold
69225078,20075 Gold
70225080,450Year of the Phoenix Pack20% XP Boost
71237582,82575 Gold
72237585,20075 Gold
73250087,70075 Gold
74250090,20075 Gold
75250092,700Golden Primordial Protector (Uncraftable Epic)
76250095,200100 Gold
77250097,700100 Gold
782500100,200100 Gold
792500102,700100 Gold
802500105,200100 GoldShardseeker Xyrella Hero Skin (Priest)
812500107,700100 Gold
822500110,200100 Gold
832500112,700100 Gold
842500115,200100 Gold
852500117,700100 Gold
862500120,200100 Gold
872500122,700100 Gold
882500125,200100 Gold
892500127,700100 Gold
902500130,200150 GoldKazakus Cosmetic Coin
912500132,700150 Gold
922500135,200150 Gold
932500137,700150 Gold
942500140,200150 Gold
952500142,700150 Gold
962500145,200150 Gold
972500147,700150 Gold
982500150,200150 Gold
992500152,700150 Gold
1002500155,200Hero Skin ChoiceTrainer Kurtrus Hero Skin (Demon Hunter), Lightweaver Xyrella Hero Skin (Priest), Rokara of the Horde Hero Skin (Warrior)
101-1301325-1475[…]50 Gold
131-4001500602,20050 Gold

