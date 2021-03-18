Hearthstone Getting "Diamond Cards" In New Forged In The Barrens Season

Blizzard has announced some revisions to Hearthstone's Tavern Pass rewards track for the coming season, and part of that includes a new type of cosmetic reward for reaching certain milestones. The new track to accompany the Forged in the Barrens expansion will include diamond cards, a new cosmetic tier that looks even fancier than gold cards.

As detailed on the Hearthstone blog, diamond cards feature 3D animations, a larger space for the card art to shine, and a unique diamond border on both the card in hand and the play token on board. Unlike gold cards, there won't be a corresponding diamond card for every single card in the set. Instead, these are unique cards that can only be obtained by special means.

Forged in the Barrens will introduce two diamond cards, and Blizzard promises at least one for each expansion going forward. For Barrens, Blademaster Samuro and Bru'kan will get the diamond treatment. You can obtain Samuro by purchasing the Tavern Pass, and Bru'kan by completing the Legendary Collector achievement (i.e. collecting all Legendary cards in the Barrens set).

Gallery

Diamond cards were announced as part of a series of other changes to this edition of the Tavern Pass. The free track will include several uncraftable golden cards, random Legendary cards, and new Year of the Phoenix packs that will grant a mix of cards from all of the last year's expansions. The premium track will give you access to XP boosts and new hero portraits, including another chance at choosing one of the top-tier hero portraits for reaching the highest reward level. You can find the full table of rewards and XP requirements below.

Finally, Barrens will introduce a new set of collectible Coin cards, which you can earn by reaching level 90 of the reward track, or collecting all 135 Barrens cards. A Bigglesworth coin will also be added, which you can gain by collecting all the Scholomance Academy cards.

Forged in the Barrens is coming on March 30, and Blizzard is currently revealing all the cards in the set--so some of the rewards in the track are listed as "to be revealed." For more details, check out everything we know about Hearthstone's 2021 plans.