Hearthstone Forged In The Barrens Exclusive Card Reveal: Death Speaker Blackthorn

Hearthstone's Forged in the Barrens expansion is coming soon, and Blizzard is in the midst of a lightning-fast reveal season for the new cards coming in the set. GameSpot has its own card to reveal: the cult leader Death Speaker Blackthorn, a Demon Hunter Legendary minion.

"As the leader of the Death’s Head cult, he seeks to resurrect the lich Amnennar by any means necessary. Only death can fuel death. He summons Deathrattle minions from your deck, so make sure you have enough bodies to fuel the ritual."

This isn't the first Demon Hunter card we've seen with Deathrattle synergy. Another card, the Demon Hunter rare card Razorfin Beastmaster, summons a Deathrattle minion from your hand. Death Speaker Blackthorn could conceivably summon Razorfin, who then summons yet another Deathrattle minion. With enough Deathrattle minions in your deck and hand, you could create a cascading series of bodies that keep summoning more onto the board.

Forged in the Barrens is coming March 30, and that date will also mark the start of the Year of the Gryphon. It will add another 135 cards to the set, as some others cycle out of play to start the new year. Blizzard is taking a different approach this year, though, with the addition of a new Core set that will replace the Basic and Classic card sets. This more-curated approach will rotate yearly, and allows Blizzard to pick cards from all of its previous expansions to suit the coming year.

The game will also be getting a new mode called Mercenaries this year. Plus, it has announced a revised rewards track including a new type of cosmetic: Diamond cards.

For more details, check out everything we know about Hearthstone in 2021.