Gotham Knights Delayed Justice League Differences Falcon & Winter Soldier Recap Falcon & Winter Soldier Easter Eggs Apex Exploits Fixed, Crafting back Among Us New Map

Hearthstone Forged In The Barrens Exclusive Card Reveal: Death Speaker Blackthorn

Demon Hunter is getting Deathrattle synergy in Hearthstone this expansion, and this new Legendary minion is leading the pack.

By on

Comments

Hearthstone's Forged in the Barrens expansion is coming soon, and Blizzard is in the midst of a lightning-fast reveal season for the new cards coming in the set. GameSpot has its own card to reveal: the cult leader Death Speaker Blackthorn, a Demon Hunter Legendary minion.

"As the leader of the Death’s Head cult, he seeks to resurrect the lich Amnennar by any means necessary. Only death can fuel death. He summons Deathrattle minions from your deck, so make sure you have enough bodies to fuel the ritual."

This isn't the first Demon Hunter card we've seen with Deathrattle synergy. Another card, the Demon Hunter rare card Razorfin Beastmaster, summons a Deathrattle minion from your hand. Death Speaker Blackthorn could conceivably summon Razorfin, who then summons yet another Deathrattle minion. With enough Deathrattle minions in your deck and hand, you could create a cascading series of bodies that keep summoning more onto the board.

Forged in the Barrens is coming March 30, and that date will also mark the start of the Year of the Gryphon. It will add another 135 cards to the set, as some others cycle out of play to start the new year. Blizzard is taking a different approach this year, though, with the addition of a new Core set that will replace the Basic and Classic card sets. This more-curated approach will rotate yearly, and allows Blizzard to pick cards from all of its previous expansions to suit the coming year.

The game will also be getting a new mode called Mercenaries this year. Plus, it has announced a revised rewards track including a new type of cosmetic: Diamond cards.

For more details, check out everything we know about Hearthstone in 2021.

Click To Unmute
  1. Nintendo's Next Move
  2. Can PlayStation And Nintendo Compete with Xbox Game Pass?
  3. Every Guest Character Fatality in Mortal Kombat
  4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stars React to New Captain America
  5. Biggest Changes In Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut VS Original: 23 Biggest Changes
  7. Genshin Impact Windblume Festival Gameplay
  8. Forspoken (Project Athia) Title Reveal Reveal Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  9. Life is Strange: True Colors - Full Presentation | Square Enix Presents
  10. Balan's Wonderworld Reveal Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  11. Life is Strange Remastered Collection Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  12. Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye Gameplay Reveal | Square Enix Presents 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Hearthstone Forged In The Barrens Trailer | BlizzCon 2021

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
PC
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)