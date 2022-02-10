Hearthstone Alterac "Onyxia's Lair" Mini-Set Coming Next Week

Hearthstone's next major update will arrive on February 15, bringing 35 new cards to the digital CCG. The 22.4 update will introduce Onyxia's Lair, the mini-set for the Fractured in Altarac Valley expansion. It will also bring updates to the Battlegrounds and Mercenaries modes.

Mini-sets like Onyxia's Lair have become a staple in Hearthstone, injecting smaller batches of cards in between the major tentpole expansions. All of the cards will also be added to the regular Altarac Valley card pool, so you'll be able to find them in random packs. If you'd rather buy the set outright, it will cost $15 for the full set, or 2,000 gold. There will also be an option to pay $70 for an all-Golden set.

Meanwhile, the auto-chess Battlegrounds mode will add new heroes along with their associated Buddies, a new mechanic that was just introduced weeks ago. It will also bring some new purchasable cosmetics like new Battlegrounds boards, along with the first of a new cosmetic type called Finishers. These add a little flair when you finish off an opponent.

Updates to the Mercenaries modes will come in two phases. First on February 15, you'll be able to acquire four new mercs (Long’xin, Xuen, Niuzao, and Yu-lon). Then from February 22-March 8, you can complete a special event quest chain to earn the Chi-Ji Mercenary.

Finally, the update will introduce the latest in its single-player adventures, the Book of Mercenaries: Bru'kan. As always, completing the single-player quests will give you some insight into the lore--in this case, regarding Hearthstone's merc character Bru'kan--and you'll be rewarded with a pack focused on his class, which is Shaman.