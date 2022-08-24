Heads Up! Is Now On Netflix's Gaming Platform With Netflix Content

Heads Up! is now be a part of Netflix's Gaming Platform and recently launched with exclusive content.

Heads up! is a party game where participants have to guess the word on their player's head before the one-minute timer runs out, while the rest of the players give hints on what the word could be. If the player cannot figure out the word, they can choose to skip and have the option to guess what the next word is.

There's no limit on how many people participate in the game. Netflix has partnered with Elle Digital Ventures to give players access to 28 decks inspired by some of its more popular shows, such as:

Bridgerton

Squid Game

Strong Black Lead

Stranger Things

Netflix's Heads Up! is out now on iOS and Android devices and is available in a variety of different languages such as French, German, Italian, Japanese, and more.

