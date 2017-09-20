HBO's Watchmen TV Show Is Underway, Lost Co-Creator Confirms

Back in June, it was reported that Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof was working on a TV adaptation of the classic DC graphic novel Watchmen for HBO. Lindelof has now revealed that things are definitely happening with the show via an Instagram post. It simply says "Day One" and shows the base of a retirement trophy given to the character of Night Owl in the comic book. Check it out below:

Day One. A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

No further details about the Watchmen TV show have been revealed, and there has been no official HBO statement. It isn't even clear at what stage the development of the show is at, although the scripts on the table in the background of the image imply that a read-through is about to take place.

Lindelof's acclaimed drama The Leftovers was also screened on HBO, and it concluded its third and final season this past summer. His other writing credits include Prometheus and Star Trek Into Darkness, and he was the co-creator and joint-showrunner of Lost.

Watchmen was first published by DC in 1986 as a 12-part limited series. It was written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and is widely considered to be one of the greatest comic books ever released. It helped usher in a new, more mature approach to mainstream superhero comics, and in 2005, it was featured on Time's list of 100 greatest novels of the 20th century.

A film version was in the works for many years, and 12 Monkeys director Terry Gilliam was attached at one stage. In 2009, Zack Snyder directed a Watchmen movie, which was a modest success, making $185 million at the worldwide box office.