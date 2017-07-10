HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm Is Coming Back In October

HBO has announced the premiere date for Curb Your Enthusiasm's ninth season. It will arrive on October 1, the premium network announced on social media.

A wonderful poster for the ninth season has also been released, proclaiming about series star Larry David, "He Left. He Did Nothing. He Returned." This is surely a reference to what David said last year when Curb was renewed; he said, "In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, 'I left, I did nothing, I returned.'"

Season 8 ran all the way back in 2011, so this is the longest it's ever been between new seasons of the much-loved comedy (via IGN).

David reprises his role in Season 9, with other returning cast members such as Jeff Garlin and Richard Lewis expected to come back. Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham will appear in Season 9 as "someone who has very colorful language," she told TVLine.com.

A triumphant return. Season 9 of #CurbYourEnthusiasm premieres October 1. pic.twitter.com/D9cbNP3sSL — HBO (@HBO) July 10, 2017

Are you looking forward to Curb's ninth season? Let us know in the comments below!