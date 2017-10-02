Hawken's PC Version Is Shutting Down, Getting Removed From Sale

Hawken's days are numbered, on PC at least. Developer Reloaded Games has announced that the free-to-play mech shooter's PC servers on Steam will be shut down as the studio looks to "refocus [its] development efforts."

On January 2, 2018, the game will be removed from sale on Steam, Reloaded said in a Facebook post. Some action is starting now, however, as all DLC is unavailable beginning today, October 2. It's not immediately clear if the servers will stay online until the game gets removed from sale on in January or if that might happen sooner.

"It's been an incredible journey since the introduction of Hawken on Steam, back in 2014. The game's success has been largely due to your continuous support. The Hawken community has been the cornerstone of this ever-evolving franchise.

Following an open beta at the end of 2012, Hawken later transitioned to Steam Early Access on PC in February 2014. The first-person shooter supports virtual reality headset Oculus Rift.

Hawken was released on Xbox One and PS4 in July 2016. It remains to be seen what will happen with the console versions of the game.

Behind the scenes, Hawken has seen some big changes. The game was created by Adhesive Games but all the rights to the game shifted to APB publisher Reloaded Games in March 2015.