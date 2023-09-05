Having Sex Daily In Starfield Is Actually A Fast Way To Level Up
This gives a whole new way to level grind.
Bethesda Game Studios is no stranger to giving players all sorts of buffs for doing various activities, and Starfield is no different. Because it turns out you'll receive a buff every time you and your partner spend the night together.
Thanks to PCGamer, we now know that every time you have sex, you'll receive a buff called "Emotional Security." This boost allows you to gain an additional 15% XP for the next 24 minutes. PCGamer also points out that there's no way to have a one-night stand with NPCs, so the only way to get this perk is by getting to know your crew on a personal level.
Thankfully, Starfield has a handful of crewmates you can romance, so receiving Emotional Security shouldn't take too long. But before you can spend the night with them, you'll first need to marry one of them, and once you do that, the two of you will begin sharing the same bed. You'll know you're about to receive the buff if you hear your partner saying suggestive comments as you wake up next to them.
