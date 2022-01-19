Have A Nice Death Gets March 8 Release Date

The charming hand-drawn indie will release in early access this March.

By on

Comments

Have A Nice Death, the hand-drawn indie roguelite that was announced at last year's Game Awards, now has an official release date. Developer Magic Design Studios will launch on March 8 via Steam early access, for a price of $15.

The so-called "hack'n'scythe" 2D roguelite puts players in the role of Death, the founder and CEO of Death, Incorporated, a huge company responsible for processing the souls of the deceased. As Death, players will have to fight through the company headquarters in a bid to subdue a number of Death, Inc. employees who have been collecting more souls than the company can handle. The game's bosses are made up of the company's heads of department, who are also called Sorrows.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West - Story Trailer
  2. Every Major Franchise Xbox Now Owns
  3. Microsoft Nerfs Sony’s Value After Announcement | GameSpot News
  4. Total War: Warhammer 3 Chaos Undivided Gameplay
  5. Total War: Warhammer 3 - Preview
  6. January Game Pass Games Confirmed | GameSpot News
  7. Rainbow Six Extraction Video Review
  8. Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City's Cast Explains Some Of The Movie's Easter Eggs
  9. Xbox Buys Activision Blizzard For Tons Of Money, Bobby Kotick To Leave in 2023 | GameSpot News
  10. PUBG MOBILE | Venture into the Mythic Winter
  11. PUBG: Battlegrounds - Console F2P Gameplay Trailer
  12. PUBG MOBILE | Royale Pass Month 7

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Have A Nice Death Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021

The game will initially release on Steam and Valve's Steam Deck, when it becomes available. Players can wishlist the game on Steam now in anticipation of the early access release on March 8. On its Steam page, Magic Design Studios says the game is intended to stay in early access for around a year before the full version is released, with the studio saying it's "been excited about creating a game with the help of our players."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Have a Nice Death
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)