Harvest Moon: The Winds Of Anthos Launches Summer 2023

A new Harvest Moon title, The Winds of Andros, will arrive in Summer 2023. Platforms have yet to be announced.

Details of the upcoming game are scant as of yet, but the press release says that the game celebrates Harvest Moon's 25th Annversary by "[offering] new functions while keeping the core fundamentals that has made the series so popular." In other words, you'll still be farming, but you may do other stuff, too!

The Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos logo, which features a green landscape with looming snow-covered mountains.

The release also includes some story particulars. The land of Anthos, Harvest Sprites protect people and nature, as well as serve the Harvest Goddess. 20 years before the game starts, the land's volcanic region erupted. The goddess and her servants protected villages from the eruption, but the devastation left each town isolated from the other. Before she went to sleep, the Harvest Goddess placed a letter and magic key in a bottle and sent it across the ocean. Presumably, the player will pick up that bottle and reunite the fractured world, in part by farming and raising animals.

Back in 2012, Marvellous split with Natsume. Marvellous continued to create farming simulator games under the moniker Story of Seasons, while Natsume released new Harvest Moon games. The last Harvest Moon game was One World, which offered a more exploration-based take on the series. The next Story of Seasons game will be a remake of A Wonderful Life, originally released as a Harvest Moon title.