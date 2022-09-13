Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game

If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Apart from visual updates, it seems as though the game will be a faithful remake, following your character as they restore their grandfather's farm to its former glory. In addition to farming, players will also be able to befriend the townsfolk, marry one of the game's romance options, and raise a child.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is slated to hit Nintendo Switch Summer 2023.