Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells Adds New Limited-Time Event Magical Mischief

Zynga's match-3 mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells explores its mischievous side in a brand new event focused on pranking the competition, bringing new meaning to the iconic line, "I solemnly swear I am up to no good."

The limited-time Magical Mischief events adds Mischief Points to the game, which can be earned by completing Player Journey Puzzles. Points can be exchanged for Prank Boxes, which can be sent to competitor Leagues and wreak havoc on other players with obstacles themed around the Harry Potter universe. The Mixeroo, for instance, will shuffle the recipient's entire game board, while the Pesky Pixies steal random gems from the opponent. Other items include Chattering Teeth, Weather in a Bottle, and Fanged Flyers.

An exclusive title is available for those who earn the most Mischief Points and send the most Prank Boxes throughout the event, crowning the fiendish few the "Mischief-Maker in Chief." The event is currently scheduled to run from Monday to Friday throughout the month of May, with the in-game events panel updating in real time if the event is live or not.

Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells first launched in September 2020 and brings match-3 gameplay to the wizarding worlds. Players can use magic spells, collect creatures, and join Clubs with friends in order to solve puzzles and unlock cutscenes of the Harry Potter saga. Harry Potter fans looking for more gaming experiences won't need to wait much longer, as open-world action RPG Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC and consoles in 2022.