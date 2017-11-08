Harry Potter Game Coming From Pokemon Go Dev; Star Wars Loot Box Prices! - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News, the show you just love to watch on GameSpot dot com, is back again with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd. Some big news for fans of magical children today, here’s what we cover in today’s episode.

Pokemon GO Developers Are Working On A Harry Potter Game

After a number of rumours began circulating around the internet, it looks like Pokemon GO developers Niantic, Inc. are indeed working on an augmented reality Harry Potter game. We go through their official statement and some details about how the game will play.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Loot Box Cost Revealed

The game that has been in the centre of a bunch of loot box controversy is out in the wild, and now we can all see how the system has been tweaked in response to the public outcry, and how much the game’s microtransactions actually cost. Come with us on a digital shopping journey!

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two (Or Whatever) Are At Least Two Years Away

That's according to Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot in a recent investor’s call. He did have a lot of conditional things to add to that statement though, so find out what else he said before taking his opinions as gospel. Because that’s what all smart people do.

That's all for GameSpot News today. How about those loot boxes, eh?