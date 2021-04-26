Harry Potter Fan Builds Hogwarts In Valheim, And It's Pretty Impressive
It might be only a work in progress, but an enthusiastic Valheim fan has recreated Hogwarts in the popular survival game.
A devoted Valheim fan has recreated the wizarding school Hogwarts from the world of Harry Potter in the popular survival game. As you can see from the below link, the Valheim version of the famous school is still under construction, but architect Zabore has managed to build their own version of several of Hogwarts' most famous landmarks, including the Great Hall, a Quidditch field, and Hagrid's hut.
Zabore said in the Reddit thread that they'd like to do more with the Forbidden Forest area of the map in the future. The whole build was apparently inspired by other ambitious Valheim builds, including the Roman Colosseum and Notre Dame. The author also said that they built Hogwarts in debug mode because they don't have time to farm, which honestly makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, the game doesn't let you build basements currently, so no word on a dungeon.
Valheim is one of the biggest gaming success stories of 2021, with the survival game notching millions of players despite its small team. A team of Valheim fans recently built a luge out of a mountain raft on their dedicated server, and it's quite a slide.The game has received a few updates recently, including one that made the will improve the game's base-building elements considerably, so we'll have to see what these building wizards can do with it once it lands. No word on a release date yet.
