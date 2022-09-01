Harry Potter Club Members Will Receive Exclusive Rewards In Hogwarts Legacy

In a new featurette, Warner Bros. and Avalanche revealed new features on the houses available in Hogwarts Legacy, as well as exclusive rewards available to Harry Potter Club members.

The video revealed that the Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride located at Universal Orlando can be found in-game alongside other hidden references for fans to discover. In addition to finding tons of Easter eggs, players will be able to link their Harry Potter Fan Club account with their Warner Bros. Games account. Doing this will allow players to import their house and wands into Hogwarts Legacy. Players will also receive a Beaked Skull Mask and an exclusive "House Fan-Atic School Robes" when they link their accounts.

Fans of the franchise will also notice the changes made to Hogwarts. For instance, Slytherin's players will find a hidden entrance behind a stone serpent, Gryffindor fans will be able to move the portrait of the fat lady to travel through entrance tunnels, and they'll have the tallest tower to explore.

Meanwhile, to enter the Ravenclaw house, players must answer a riddle to enter their brightly lit area. For Hufflepuff, players will need to go past the kitchen to enter the common; once they're inside, they'll notice the light shining on them.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to be released on February 10 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, and PC.

