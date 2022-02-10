Harry Potter CCG Magic Awakened Releases This Year In The West

In addition to the Harry Potter open-world game Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros. Games has now announced that the CCG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be released in the West this year.

Magic Awakened is already out in China, but it's coming to America, Europe, and Oceania later this year. The free-to-play game mixes strategy, RPG, and MMO elements as players duel each other with magical spells. The game is jointly developed by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, and it'll be released on iOS and Android outside of China through Portkey Games.

Magic Awakened initially launched in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan in September 2021, and Warner Bros. Games boasted that it reached No. 1 on app store charts and set revenue records.

The game also features a story element featuring "familiar faces" from the movie series, as well as new characters. Players learn spells and charms as they progress, and cast them through cards. The strategy angle comes from learning which card combinations provide the best opportunity to defeat an opponent.

Pre-registration is open now at the Magic Awakened website, and doing so unlocks "exclusive rewards" when the game officially launches.

As for the other Harry Potter game on the way, Hogwarts Legacy remains on track to be released in 2022 despite rumors that it will slip to 2023. An action-RPG, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1880s and lets players embark on their own journey through the wizarding world.