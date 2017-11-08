Harry Potter AR Game Confirmed By Pokemon Go Developer

Niantic Labs to draw significant influence from Pokemon Go and Ingress with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

After the massive success of Pokemon Go, developer Niantic Labs has its sights set on a new blockbuster franchise. The company has confirmed it's making a game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and, like Pokemon Go and its other title Ingress, it will be an AR experience with similar gameplay elements.

Wizards Unite will come out in 2018, and will allow players to roam the real world collecting power-ups, defending locations, and exploring their environment. Niantic has said it was the success of Pokemon Go, and its "unprecedented scale," that made this development possible.

"We're incredibly excited to announce this next step in the evolution of AR mobile entertainment. With Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards will finally get the chance to experience J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World," reads a post on Niantic Labs' website.

"Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies."

Last year, there were rumors that Niantic was building a Harry Potter game, with hopeful fans making this YouTube video showing what it might look like. An online petition was also started, calling on the company to make the AR game.

Meanwhile, it's a good time for Pokemon Gold and Silver fans, as Pokemon Go currently has the three Legendary Dogs from--Entei, Raikou, and Suicune--available to catch in different places around the world until November 30. The head of Pokemon Go's developer, John Hanke, also recently commented on what the iPhone 8 and iPhone X could mean for future of the AR game.

