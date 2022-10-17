Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie, Reports Say

Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report. Additionally, Deadline is now backing up the report of Ford joining the MCU.

However, Disney and Marvel have yet to officially announce that Ford is joining the MCU as Ross in Captain America: New World Order. Variety separately reported that Ford may not play Ross in Thunderbolts.

It does not appear that Harrison Ford is set to star in "Thunderbolts," Marvel's anti-hero team-up film that is scheduled to immediately follow "Captain America 4." https://t.co/N9Ys0fWAE4 — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2022

Ross was played by the late William Hurt in a number of Marvel movies dating back to 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Hurt passed away in March this year at the age of 71.

According to the Hot Mic podcast, Ford, who is 80, will play Ross first in Captain America: New World Order (May 2024) before playing the part again in July 2024's Thunderbolts.

Ford is, of course, no stranger to mega-franchises. He starred in the Star Wars films as Han Solo and as Indiana Jones in those films. He's coming back to play the archaeologist-adventurer once again in the next Indiana Jones movie in June 2023.

UPDATE via THE HOT MIC podcast: We're hearing Harrison Ford HAS, in fact, been cast as Gen. Thunderbolt Ross, who is expected to make his first appearance in... CAPTAIN AMERICA 4.https://t.co/lCaywJyP6G — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) October 13, 2022

Marvel has not yet officially announced Ford's involvement in the MCU, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt for now. What is confirmed is that New World Order's cast includes Anthony Mackie as Captain America, while the Thunderbolts movie brings together an ensemble cast that includes David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and more.

The next MCU movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which releases in November. After that comes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023.