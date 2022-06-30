Harassment Means Ron Gilbert Will Stop Talking About Return To Monkey Island On His Blog

"The joy of sharing has been driven from me."

By on

Comments

Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert has said he will stop posting about the new game, Return to Monkey Island, in the wake of abuse and harassment leveled at him.

Dominic Armato, who voices Monkey Island character Guybrush Threepwood, shared Gilbert's message on Twitter. Armato observed that he has seen "passionate but polite/polite-adjacent" discussion about Return to Monkey Island, but noted that the comments on Gilbert's blog were "a total sh*tshow."

Click To Unmute
  1. 20 Best PC Games to Play This Year
  2. PlayStation Plus Games Revealed Alongside New Gaming Tech From Sony
  3. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course First 10 Minutes of Gameplay
  4. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course The Gauntlet Full Run Gameplay
  5. STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Release Date Trailer
  6. TombStar - Launch Trailer (Coming July 20)
  7. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Video Review
  8. MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: Team Trailer
  9. Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - 1st Trailer
  10. STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE Mission Report: #1 Main Characters and Combat
  11. MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE: Game Introduction Trailer
  12. Steam Deck Might Finally Be Getting Easier To Buy | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Return to Monkey Island | Coming 2022

"I'm shutting down comments," Gilbert said. "People are just being mean and I'm having to delete personal attack comments. It's an amazing game and everyone on the team is very proud of it. Play it or don't play it but don't ruin it for everyone else. I won't be posting anymore about the game. The joy of sharing has been driven from me."

As for Armato, he said in another tweet that spamming Gilbert and the team with negative and unhelpful comments about Return to Monkey Island is not going to help anyone. "Whatever you want Monkey Island to be, I'm going to go out on a limb and suggest that making this a chore rather than a joy for the devs is the quickest way to ensure it won't be anything for anybody," he said.

Before this, Gilbert spoke about Return to Monkey Island's new art style, admitting it won't be for everyone. "Return to Monkey Island may not be the art style you wanted or were expecting but it's the art style I wanted," he said in May, via Eurogamer.

For what it's worth, Gilbert's website--GrumpyGamer.com and the site for his studio Terrible Toybox--no longer loads. It's unclear if this is due to an attack, a more extreme measure by Gilbert, or simply a coincidence.

Return to Monkey Island continues the story of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, which was released all the way back in 1991. It's developed by Gilbert's studio, Terrible Toybox, in partnership with Lucasfilm Games and publisher Devolver Digital. The game is due for release this year on PC and Switch.

Gilbert is joined in designing the game by Dave Grossman, who also led design on The Secret of Monkey Island, and art director is Rex Crowle, of Knights and Bikes and Tearaway fame--and trailers have already revealed a papercraft-esque art style for the game. A new point-and-click adventure-style website for the game has also been launched that's worth a look.

Best Point-And-Click Games To Play Ahead Of Return To Monkey Island
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Return to Monkey Island
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)