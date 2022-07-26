Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.

The feature comes in handy for titles that have left the Game Pass subscription service, and essentially saves users a few extra clicks. As an example, Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie showed a screen of the game library where Resident Evil 3 had a disc install icon on the key art thumbnail, while Rain on Your Parade had a different icon on its thumbnail to signify that it had left Game Pass.

Xbox Alpha & Alpha Skip Ahead Insiders: today we’re starting testing of new badges that will tell you if a game won’t launch because a disc isn’t inserted or you don’t have a license for other reasons (e.g. a game left Game Pass, not signed in). Please let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/kmLQ8fyMfD — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) July 25, 2022

In this screen, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance are disc installs where the disc isn’t currently inserted, Rain On Your Parade previously left Game Pass, and Steep belongs to a user that isn’t signed in (and this isn’t their Home Xbox). pic.twitter.com/yvxk3WAf7E — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) July 25, 2022

Microsoft's recent updates and in-development tweaks are currently focused on quality-of-life changes, such as an upcoming shorter animation sequence that allows the console to boot up five seconds quicker, as well as built-in Discord support. If you're looking to grab an Xbox Series X|S for yourself before the launch of games such as Redfall, Starfield, and Overwatch 2, you can check out GameSpot's Xbox Series X|S restock page to see when the consoles are up for sale near you.