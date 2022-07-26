Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

A new Xbox Alpha build is testing out informative icons for games that will let you know if you need a disc to play them or if they've left Game Pass.

By on

Comments

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.

The feature comes in handy for titles that have left the Game Pass subscription service, and essentially saves users a few extra clicks. As an example, Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie showed a screen of the game library where Resident Evil 3 had a disc install icon on the key art thumbnail, while Rain on Your Parade had a different icon on its thumbnail to signify that it had left Game Pass.

Microsoft's recent updates and in-development tweaks are currently focused on quality-of-life changes, such as an upcoming shorter animation sequence that allows the console to boot up five seconds quicker, as well as built-in Discord support. If you're looking to grab an Xbox Series X|S for yourself before the launch of games such as Redfall, Starfield, and Overwatch 2, you can check out GameSpot's Xbox Series X|S restock page to see when the consoles are up for sale near you.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Gaming Tech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)