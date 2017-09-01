Han Solo Movie Recasts A Role With This Actor

Following the news that The Wire actor Michael K. Williams dropped out of the Han Solo Star Wars movie, we now know who has replaced him, apparently. Director Ron Howard, who himself took over for original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller after they were fired, posted a picture of actor Paul Bettany on set.

The picture itself didn't confirm anything, as Bettany could have just been visiting. But according to SlashFilm's sources, Bettany will play the character that Williams was originally set to, but with a big change. The character is now a human instead of a motion-capture alien, according to the report.

The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #ForceFriday pic.twitter.com/KzuAwhcIXy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017

This is the third time Howard and Bettany have worked together, following A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code.

The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, while Donald Glover will portray Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Emilia Clarke also star. It hits theaters on May 25, 2018.