Halo's Master Chief Actor Steve Downes Raises $8,000 To Give Free Prosthetics To Kids

Steve Downes has completed yet another charity campaign, raising thousands for kids.

Throughout the month of March, Master Chief voice actor Steve Downes donated his Cameo fees to a charity called Limbitless that makes prosthetic limbs for people who need them. This charity drive was a huge success, as Downes has announced that he raised $8,000.

The money will go toward helping build fully functional prosthetics to kids who need them at no cost. You can see an example of one of the prosthetics, modeled after Master Chief's own arm, in the image below.

This is just the latest charitable effort from Downes. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Downes donated his Cameo payments to Project C.U.R.E, which supplies safety equipment like masks and gloves to health workers across America.

Downes is returning to voice Master Chief once more for Halo Infinite. After a delay, the game is slated for release this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game's multiplayer element is free-to-play, and a beta is coming up.

In other news, Halo Infinite's co-developer, Certain Affinity, recently hired a longtime Halo veteran to lead its new Canadian operations. What's more, Halo: The Master Chief Collection's big Season 6 update is coming on April 7 with a 100 tiers of new content.

